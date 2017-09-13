Central not only street impacted by ART construction

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – After almost a year of construction on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, drivers are still seeing red at intersections like Broadway and Central.

So why not take care of the construction at the busiest intersections quickly instead of working on them bit by bit for a year?

ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin said the construction was never going to focus on one area at a time, even at intersections like Central and University where construction during the school year causes a major headache.

Commuters also deal with rush hour traffic trying to get through Central at Rio Grande or on Oak by I-25.

The city said this is the more efficient way to get everything done.

“Rather than do a section, then do a section, then do a section and be in construction for three years, we opted to do it all simultaneously and get it done in a 14-month time frame,” Griffin said.

They hope to have all the major construction done in November, and Griffin encourages people to not let the construction keep them away from the restaurants and stores on Central.

“There are some dicey parts during rush hour, but other than that it’s really easy to get around so I would encourage people to come back to Central,” she said.

Griffin said the Rio Grande work should be done before all the tourists start pouring in for Balloon Fiesta next month.

“The goal is to have it done by Balloon Fiesta,” she said. “We’re already pretty much done over by State Fair… Nob Hill is really getting close and then Rio Grande and Central is getting close right behind it. The area which goes from Broadway to Presbyterian Hospital has probably also been one of the more challenging areas because it’s so narrow, so that work will be continuing for a while. And then we’re finishing up on the westside.”

Drivers can check real-time travel and construction updates along the ART corridor here.