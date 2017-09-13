Cake competition held Wednesday at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a scrumptious lineup at the State Fair Wednesday for the popular cake competition.

Dozens of cakes lined the tables in the Home Arts Building, vying for the blue ribbon in a wide variety of categories.

It’s a family tradition for many cake-bakers. Organizers say some families have been entering their sweet creations for decades, passing their recipes down through the generations.

In case you’re worried about the judges having a serious sugar crash, Home Arts Superintendent Barbara Cushman says, “Fortunately we have six judges, and they don’t all have to eat every cake, and they take small bites.”

Food contests are held at the Home Arts Building nearly everyday of the fair.