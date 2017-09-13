Around Town: Family Fun At SOMOS ABQ

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, James Black, Owner of 111 Media Collective, and Malcolm King, Art Teacher from Warehouse 508, joined New Mexico Living to talk about family fun at SOMOS ABQ.

On September 23, downtown Albuquerque will host an inaugural event, SOMOS ABQ, with title sponsorship from Bernalillo County. This is a family friendly event and north of Central on 4th Street, families are invited to enjoy activities, hands-on demonstrations, music and more.

For More Information, visit their website.

