Albuquerque museum featured on episode of Jeopardy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Land of Enchantment is getting national recognition on a popular TV game show.

You may notice a special nod to Albuquerque on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy.

However, question about New Mexico is one probably most New Mexicans can’t answer.

“There’s an early X-Ray room in the Albuquerque museum of the ASRT. The ‘R’ referring to this medical field.”

Locals are placing their bets early by risking $100 to $500.

“Rays? Um, rays?” said a duo of brothers.

Most people were stumped.

“What is radiology?” said a group of sisters.

Others, were right on the money.

The ASRT Museum and Archives is near Central and Tramway. It stands for the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. It’s being featured under the “Lesser-Known Museums” category.

“It will highlight not just ASRT as an organization, but Albuquerque as a great place and a fantastic museum that not a lot of people know about at the moment,” said Greg Morrison, the Associate Executive Director of ASRT.

Even though the museum has been around for almost 100 years, a lot of New Mexicans have never visited. Tourists say it’s nice to see the state in the spotlight for any reason.

“I think it’s huge. Lots of recognition, it’s a beautiful place,” said Patricia Tuori.

While the ASRT Museum and Archives is featured under the lesser known category, the museum’s Associate Executive Director hopes that title won’t stick for long.

“It’s ok for now, but not in the future,” said Morrison.

