ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl is expected in court Wednesday.

Last November, police say Xavier Nelson was street racing and rear ended a family’s van at more than 100 miles an hour.

Carmen Esmeralda River was thrown from the van and died.

A judge is expected to go over his conditions of release.