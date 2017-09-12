Warrant issued for key witness in Davon Lymon murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who was on the back of the motorcycle the night Davon Lymon allegedly shot and killed Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster was expected to be the star witness in his murder trial. However, prosecutors are having a hard time finding her, or getting her to cooperate.

Savannah Garcia, 19, was a no show in court on Tuesday. She was supposed to be in court so that prosecutors could record her testimony. Now they fear she may disappear before the trial comes or possibly die from her drug addiction.

Police said Garcia is their key witness. Not only was she with Lymon the night of the killing outside the Walgreens near Eubank and Central in October 2015, but she witnessed it all.

When first interviewed., she told police that she scored heroin with Lymon, went to the Walgreens for a drink and when Officer Webster pulled them over, Lymon told her that “he was going to do something he would regret.”

Then he pulled a gun and shot Officer Webster.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said they’ve been trying to locate Garcia for months. When they finally found her, she was clearly on drugs, had lost 50 pounds, and was about to be evicted.

Tuesday morning, officers once again went looking for her. They said she didn’t answer the door, then fled in a car with two men. So, the state asked the judge to issue a material warrant for her, which the judge did grant. The warrant allows Garcia to be held for five days once caught.

Lymon’s defense has filed a motion asking that the testimony not be admitted during trial. The judge has yet to rule on that.

The murder trial for Davon Lymon is scheduled for March 2018.

While Garcia is the key witness, prosecutors said they have other evidence including Lymon’s DNA and Officer Webster’s lapel camera from that night. Additionally, Lymon has already been convicted in federal court of possessing the gun used to kill Officer Webster. All of that can be used in his murder trial.