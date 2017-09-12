Video shows DWI arrest after head-on crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – He racked up drunk driving charges in Colorado, got out of jail and then got busted for DWI here in New Mexico.

The suspect with a warrant out of Colorado is facing a DWI charge out of Santa Fe after deputies said he drove the wrong way, causing a head-on crash that sent a couple to the hospital.

Randolfo Antillon-Quezada kneeled in the middle of the frontage road last week after ditching his truck and either jumping or falling over the wall from Highway 84/285 near Buffalo Thunder Casino.

“You were going the wrong way. How much have you had to drink today?” a deputy asked Antillon-Quezada.

While the first Santa Fe County deputy on scene questioned the suspected drunk driver, witnesses alerted him that others were hurt.

“We also have two more people trapped inside another vehicle on the onramp,” a deputy said over the radio to other responding deputies.

Antillon-Quezada is accused of driving south on a northbound off-ramp, crashing right into oncoming traffic.

“This car was coming straight at us. We couldn’t avoid going around him or anything. He just came straight at us,” one of the victims told deputies.

The crash sent a woman and a man in an SUV to the hospital after they explained what happened.

“He came straight at us and hit us and then he took off.”

The suspect told deputies he had six Bud Light beers at the casino before he tried to drive home to Chimayo.

“He was drinking there. He felt a little bit buzzed but everything was fine,” a deputy said, translating as Antillon-Quezada spoke in Spanish.

Deputies arrested him for reckless driving and aggravated DWI. However, court records show that got the attention of Colorado authorities, who said he has three charges of driving under the influence there, and violated the terms of his release.

Now, he’s scheduled to return to Colorado to face a judge after this dangerous encounter.

“You just crashed your truck. You just ran into people going the wrong way,” a deputy said.

Deputies also cited him for not having insurance.

One of the victims thought he had broken bones and the other was in pain, but both are expected to be okay.