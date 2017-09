ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Princeton University gets the gold from the U.S. News and World Report for the best “National University in the Country.”

The university has won for the seventh straight year.

Harvard took the second spot while the University of Chicago and Yale were tied for third.

The University of New Mexico was ranked as 192 and New Mexico State was ranked at 198.

The U.S. News and World Report listed 311 schools in the National University rankings.

To view full list, click here»