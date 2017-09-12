US Marshals ask for help finding 2 most wanted fugitives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshals are asking for help tracking down two of their most wanted fugitives.

Jorge Ramos, 25, is accused of fleeing from officers after cutting off his ankle monitor. He has a violent criminal history, including kidnapping and assault.

One of his most noticeable tattoos is of Jack Skellington from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

The other fugitive is Joseph Meraz, 24, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Marshals say he has extremely violent tendencies.

They say if you spot either of these men call 911 immediately.

