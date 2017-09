ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – The last time the Dallas Cowboys played the Denver Broncos was in 2013. That was a wild game that ended in Denver’s favor at 51-48. The Broncos have won the last five meetings between the two clubs.

They will face the Cowboys on a short week after playing the Monday night game. Will that make a difference? Mickey Spagnola has his take on that and whether to expect Ezekiel Elliott in the game.