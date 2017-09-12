State Police officer’s certification revoked after alleged misconduct

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A State Police officer who was kicked off the force after he started a relationship with a woman he pulled over has had his police certificate pulled.

Dashcam video shows a DWI stop from May 2015 between Angela Torres and Officer Marvin Goke. Eight months later, all the charges were dropped and court records showed it was because Officer Goke never showed up to court.

Then, KRQE News 13 uncovered Facebook pictures of Goke and Torres together, in a relationship. A misconduct report was also filed against Goke after a fight involving one of Torres’ ex-boyfriends, determining Goke was the aggressor.

Goke’s law enforcement certification was revoked Tuesday, meaning he can’t be an officer in New Mexico.