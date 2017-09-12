State Fair dairy display provides educational experience for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cow and dairy display is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair.

Dairy Max represents all the local farmers in the southwestern United States. This year, they have a booth at the State Fair for kids and parents to learn more about dairy products like milk and cheese.

“They are now understanding where milk comes from and where chocolate milk comes from, not a brown cow. They understand a little bit more about well balanced meals and diet,” Jessica Luchini, with Dairy Max, said.

The most popular attraction at the booth is Bella, the mechanical cow. Kids are able to milk Bella and learn where milk comes from.

Anyone who takes a picture with a cow can enter to win free milk for a year.