State Fair dairy display provides educational experience for kids

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cow and dairy display is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair.

Dairy Max represents all the local farmers in the southwestern United States. This year, they have a booth at the State Fair for kids and parents to learn more about dairy products like milk and cheese.

“They are now understanding where milk comes from and where chocolate milk comes from, not a brown cow. They understand a little bit more about well balanced meals and diet,” Jessica Luchini, with Dairy Max, said.

The most popular attraction at the booth is Bella, the mechanical cow. Kids are able to milk Bella and learn where milk comes from.

Anyone who takes a picture with a cow can enter to win free milk for a year.

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s