Santa Fe woman behind bars after fatal crash with motorcyclist

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman is behind bars for allegedly causing a deadly hit and run.

Santa Fe police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon at St. Michaels and Pacheco Street.

Alexis St. James, 63, was drunk behind the wheel when she turned in front of a motorcyclist.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw St. James make a wide turn and jump a curb to flee the scene.

Other drivers then saw her speeding down a nearby road with heavy damage on her car and missing the rear bumper.

One witness said it looked like she may have driven over the motorcyclist.

That driver identified as Anthony Archuleta later died at the hospital.

St. James is charged with causing an accident involving death, aggravated DWI, failure to stop and render aid and careless driving.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s