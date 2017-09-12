Santa Fe woman behind bars after fatal crash with motorcyclist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman is behind bars for allegedly causing a deadly hit and run.

Santa Fe police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon at St. Michaels and Pacheco Street.

Alexis St. James, 63, was drunk behind the wheel when she turned in front of a motorcyclist.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw St. James make a wide turn and jump a curb to flee the scene.

Other drivers then saw her speeding down a nearby road with heavy damage on her car and missing the rear bumper.

One witness said it looked like she may have driven over the motorcyclist.

That driver identified as Anthony Archuleta later died at the hospital.

St. James is charged with causing an accident involving death, aggravated DWI, failure to stop and render aid and careless driving.