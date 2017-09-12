Preview: Cabela’s to open September 21st

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The excitement is mounting over this month’s opening of New Mexico’s first Cabela’s.

Tuesday KRQE News 13 got a preview of the new 70,000 square foot store near Paseo and I-25.

Cabela’s says the retail space was designed around the unique needs of New Mexico outdoor enthusiasts.

“You’ll notice a lot of the displays are hand painted murals of local outdoor activities, photos of local outdoor attractions and taxidermy pieces of species you’d find in the state,” Nathan Borowski said.

Cabela’s will open to the public on September 21 and has already hired more than 150 employees.

