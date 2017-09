ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is in the hospital after sustaining injuries in southeast Albuquerque early Tuesday morning.

Albuquerque Police say before 2 a.m., in the 1300 block of Ortiz near San Mateo and Gibson.

The man was injured and was transported to UNM Hosptial.

Police are now saying this is a violent crimes call out.

At this time no one is in custody.