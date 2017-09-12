PNM program gives high school students new energy tools

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of high schoolers got the tools to make the most of their energy usage thanks to PNM.

The power company’s “Energy Innovation” program distributed kits to about 700 students at Rio Rancho high school Tuesday.

Each kit comes with household items like energy-efficient light bulbs, low-flow shower-heads and smart power strips.

Organizers say the most important tool kids can take away is knowledge.

The program will continue at other metro high schools throughout the week and PNM expects to distribute about 2,500 kits.

