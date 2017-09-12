New Mexico State Fair honors veterans, military members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The men and women who have served our country are being honored Tuesday at the New Mexico State Fair.

Military bands played live music at the fair Tuesday, and there was a ceremony to recognize those who have served and are currently serving. There are also informational booths set up where people can learn more about the branches of the military.

The deputy cabinet secretary for the Department of Veteran Services says it’s important to recognize and remember those in our armed forces.

“We honor veterans on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, but it’s great to see all the veterans out here enjoying the fair, enjoying what New Mexico has to offer and our way to thank veterans,” Deputy Secretary Alan Martinez said.

As part of Veterans and Military Day, all past and current members get in free.