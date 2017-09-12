New Mexico physicians assistant accused of sexually abusing child

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico physicians assistant is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a child.

James Beverly, 47, was arrested Wednesday at his family practice in Cedar Crest. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into Beverly began after a 12-year-old family member called police, claiming she had been sexually abused by him for about six months.

BCSO says Beverly works with children at his office.

Anyone with information regarding potential victims should call BCSO detectives.