ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is expected to give an update to his Presbyterian lawsuit.

The AG says the health insurance provider deliberately underpaid taxes between 2001 and 2015.

It also says the health care system evaded tens of millions of dollars in premium taxes by falsifying Medicaid deductions and credits.

The attorney general is working with state auditors on the case.