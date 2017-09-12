New Mexicans compete in State Fair’s annual Chile Cook-off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Things got spicy at the State Fair Tuesday.

Four judges tasted dozens of different chile recipes made by New Mexicans in the annual Chile Cook-Off.

There were more than a dozen categories for chile — everything from tamales to posole to carne adovada.

“We just love it. We meet a lot of folks and we have a lot of people come back here year after year, after year. We know who they are, they’ve been entering for a long time, too. Longer than I’ve even been working here,” said Barbara Cushman with the Arts Expo.

Cushman said, surprisingly, chile is not their biggest food contest. The cake and Spam contests are. The cake contest is Wednesday and Spam on Thursday.