Neighbors concerned about man living in parked Jeep surrounded by trash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one part of the metro are on edge over a new neighbor and what they said he brought with him.

A man is living in his Jeep with a growing pile of trash around it. For the last three months, it has been an eyesore for the neighborhood, and people that live there are fed up.

“I don’t like to walk this way and I’ve lived here for five years. I see this and I’m intimidated,” said neighbor Robert Guerrero.

The Jeep has what looks like sofa on top. All around, there’s random items from clothes to chairs, even a motorcycle.

“He blocks the sidewalk which prohibits people from passing so they have to cross into the street, which is a hazard especially for children,” said landlord Brittany Sanchez.

The city of Albuquerque said they’ve had a total of four complaints about the address. However, since it’s on public property, they said it is up to police to make him move.

“It has been quite the hassle to convince my tenants that this is a good neighborhood. It can be a good neighborhood, just not with this gentleman scaring them away,” said Sanchez.

Neighbors said the man goes by OJ. One neighbor did come to his defense, saying he keeps to himself and doesn’t bother anyone.

Residents add police have come to the neighborhood and have asked him to move, but he always comes back.