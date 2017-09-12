Mayor wants Albuquerque to be home for Amazon second headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Berry wants Amazon to look at Albuquerque for its second headquarters.

Company leaders announced Thursday it was looking for bids for a second campus and now cities across the country are vying for Amazon’s attention, including Albuquerque.

Amazon started soliciting bids last week for a second location.

The numbers are staggering and leaders say they plan to spend more than $5 billion on a new corporate campus equal to the one in Seattle, Washington.

Not only that but the sprawling second headquarters would create close to 50,000 full-time, high-paying jobs.

Amazon officials say they’re looking for cities with more than a million people in urban or suburban spots with the potential to attract and keep quality technical talent.

They are also looking for a city with a strong university system and an educated labor pool.

Cities like Chicago, Dallas and San Diego are speaking up about their interest but Mayor Berry says Albuquerque would be the right fit.

He pointed to the city’s qualified work force, its vibrant, walkable downtown and the Albuquerque Rapid Transit.

He also is attempting to appeal to Jeff Bezos’s roots, the Amazon’s founder is from Albuquerque.

The deadline for cities to submit proposals is October 19 and officials say they hope to announce its new location next year.

Amazon estimates Seattle investments between 2010 and 2016 added close to $40 billion to the city’s economy.