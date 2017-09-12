Math is everywhere including the essential base of many careers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Explora Science Museum is gearing up for an exciting new math program.

Explora is presenting the “12 Months of Math” an exciting new program to help Albuquerque families engage with math and help them prepare for good jobs in local industries like science, technology, and health care. Each month will focus on the math skills needed for different careers including agriculture, computer science, finance, engineering, meteorology and more.

To learn more about the math program, visit the Explora website.