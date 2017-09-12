Los Alamos native and family lose home in Hurricane Irma

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hurricane Irma hit the U.S. Virgin Islands as a Category Five storm and leveled almost everything in its path, including a Los Alamos native’s home.

“Their house sustained a lot of damage. Her little girl’s room is completely gone. Her little boy’s room has a huge gaping hole in one of the walls,” said Christina Sullivan, a longtime friend of the Jamarillos.

Dejah Jamarillo, her husband, two kids and a newborn live on St. Thomas.

Jamarillo left New Mexico to serve in the military as a paratrooper in 2005.

“Just the fact that she’s got two small children and a new born, it was just awful knowing she was going through it,” said Amanda Tyler, a childhood friend of Jamarillo’s.

Tyler started a GoFundMe for the family, to help them rebuild or move on.

Right now, the family is seeking shelter in Puerto Rico because their home is no longer safe.

“They had to leave the house because the black mold has already started to grow so quickly,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also said there’s a significant increase in crime and looting, and the family did not feel safe.

