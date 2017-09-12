Local non-profit connects the community with the causes they care about

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – ABQ Involved hosts events to support a variety of non-profits while also connecting the community with the causes they care about.

Albuquerque Involved is a family-friendly grassroots organization that connects individuals in a guilt-free environment with a variety of nonprofits, both through financial support in the form of monthly grants and wide array of service opportunities.

In addition to connecting community members with various charities, they have raised more than $50,000 for local non-profits.

To learn more about the organization, their upcoming events, or how to get involved, visit the ABQ Involved website.