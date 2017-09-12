Lobos starting defense of their rush yards per game title slowly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nine-win University of New Mexico Lobos football team could boast a season ago that they were the top rushing team in all of college football. The Lobos averaged 350 rush yards per game to lead the nation.

They also led in yards per carry at a little over six yards a tote. The Lobos had an impressive 48 carries of 20 yards or more. If they are going to repeat those numbers, the Lobos will have to get something going. They are two games into the season and offensively seem a little out of sync.

The Lobos are averaging 217.5 rush yards per game. That’s good for 40th among other FBS schools. Mountain West rival Air Force is on top of rushing yards per game with 473 a contest.

“It kind of feels different because we haven’t seen no one just break a run yet and last year it was the very first game when a run was broken,” said Lobos senior running back Richard McQuarley. “It’s kind of different no one has broke one yet, but we have to understand that we can’t blame nobody but our self.”

The Lobos are coming off a loss and will play at Boise State Thursday in their first conference game of the season. The nationally televised game has a 6 p.m. start time on ESPN.