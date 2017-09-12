Liquor store chain hopes to open new location in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Total Wine wants to build a new store in Santa Fe, but the owners must first get approval from city councilors.

The company wants to build near Cerrillos and Zafarano Drive, inside what used to be Staples.

The city must first approve the transfer of a liquor license. The company is also facing opposition from a nearby church.

Both issues are set to be discussed at Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

The company says it started looking at Santa Fe after hearing that many Santa Fe residents were shopping in their Albuquerque stores. There are two Albuquerque locations.

 

