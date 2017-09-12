Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A nice start to the day with mostly sunny conditions and morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Expect high temperatures to climb well into the 70s, 80s and 90s – majority of us a few degrees above average for this time of year. Spotty to scattered storms will continue to favor the northern and western high terrain… with potential for a few showers to roll northwest to southeast into surrounding low elevations. The Albuquerque-metro has a shot at a passing shower, however, coverage and intensity will be extremely limited.

WEDNESDAY: A similar day to Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s and afternoon highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s. A mostly to partly sunny sky will blanket the state with more scattered storms favoring northern and western NM.