Judge refuses to hold alleged rapist behind bars pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time, a judge said “no” to keeping an alleged rapist behind bars pending trial.

Eli Kronenanker faced a judge Tuesday morning, this time in Sandoval County. He’s charged with intimidating a witness in a 2013 rape case KRQE News 13 first reported on Special Assignment.

The Attorney General’s Office is now pursing the case.

Tuesday, the state argued for the third time that Kronenanker should stay locked up, but the judge disagreed.

“The state has not carried its burden with regard to establishing whether or not this defendant is a danger to the community,” Sandoval County Judge Louis McDonald said.

Kronenanker also faces rape charges in Bernalillo County for a 2015 case. He will be placed on house arrest and an ankle monitor.