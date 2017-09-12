Jon Jones’ B sample comes back positive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has the results from a B sample of a failed drug test, and the news is not good for him.

ESPN is reporting that the test came back positive for a banned substance. A spokesperson for the United States Anti Doping Agency said Jones has been informed.

The spokesperson also said due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about the matter. No word yet on whether Jones will be stripped of his UFC title.

The California Athletic Commission could also change Jones’ victory over Daniel Cormier for the title to a no contest. For failing a second drug test, Jones faces a possible four year ban from the sport.