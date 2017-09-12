John’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

There will be a leaner crop of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, with the best storm chance focused over the northern and western high terrain. The ridge of high pressure sitting over the state will cause temperatures to soar well above average. In the southeast, afternoon highs will make a run for 100°, while Albuquerque will see highs in the low to mid 90s.

A weather disturbance will pass by the state on Thursday helping to enhance showers and storms across the north and west. Then a cold front sweeps across the state Friday helping to take the edge off the heat. Some moisture will start to creep back into the southeast for Friday and the weekend, but it’s early next week that we could see tropical remnants move in to give New Mexico a much better shot at widespread showers and storms.