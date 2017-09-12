Health Department shuts down popular Old Town restaurant

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular restaurant in Albuquerque’s Old Town has been shut down by the Environmental Health Department.

The Hacienda Del Rio Restaurant on San Felipe Street is a big tourist attraction. A big red sticker and a sign now tell visitors it’s closed for maintenance.

According to the inspection report, inspectors found an infestation of roaches in the kitchen and prep area. It says it presented an imminent health hazard to the public, so they ordered an immediate closure.

The last time the restaurant was inspected was last year.

KRQE News 13 called the restaurant several times Tuesday to get a response from the owners, but no one answered.

The Health Department says after the restaurant gets the pest problem under control they can request a re-inspection.

