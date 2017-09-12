For Your Education: National American University

Jill Kissinger, Campus Director from National American University’s Albuquerque Campus, joined New Mexico Living to talk about getting back to school for Fall.

The first step is to contact one of the two the campuses to see if you qualify to receive transfer credits and to see how quickly you can earn your degree. Applications for Nursing programs are available now and Fall classes begin in October.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National American University