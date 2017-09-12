Dylan Healey leads after round 1 of New Mexico Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-Weather caused some players not to finish their entire first round at Sandia Golf Club. Dylan Healey of Marana, Arizona was not one of them.

He completed his round and finished the day as the first round leader after a 7 under 65. Jim Knous of Littleton, Colorado and two others are only one stroke off the lead.

Former University of New Mexico Lobos Sam Saunders and D.J. Brigman are four shots, locked in a tie with 8 under at 3 under par. David Muttitt had the pleasure of playing in the PGA Championship this year but struggled to an opening round five over 77.

Round two will start Wednesday with players who did not finish completing their opening round. The field is competing for a $14,000 first place check. The entire purse is $85,000.