Community Calendar: The Unconventional Wedding Show

Patty Miller-Navarro, Sales Manager and Wedding Specialist, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to The Unconventional Wedding Show.

This show is a different wedding show, it showcases the new, unique, cutting edge, and creative side of modern weddings. For those sports fans, there is a sports lounge with televised sporting events so you won’t miss the game. It is also affordable for vendors and attendees to participate in the show on Sunday, October 8.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living