Clovis library set to open soon after mass shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – In a matter of seconds, a place that brought so much joy to people became the site of one of the worst tragedies in Clovis history.

The public library has remained closed since the mass shooting on August 28. Now, community members believe it’s time for the library to re-open its doors.

“We expect that in the next few days, we’ll probably be opening to the general public,” said Tom Phelps, Clovis City Manager.

The people of Clovis are working to move forward from the mass shooting at Clovis Carver Public Library that killed two beloved library employees and injured four others.

Community members say the opening of the library symbolizes progress. The city manager says the clean-up of the damage is progressing and mostly complete.

What’s more, residents want a place that brought so much joy to so many families, to bring joy once again.

“This is going to motivate people not to let this bring us down, that we are going to be strong for our community,” said Daniel Gallegos, Clovis resident.

“I don’t think that we should be scared about it. We come to the library, my grandson loves to read so, I think it’ll be good. We miss it,” said Leticia Vanuelas, Clovis resident.

Community members also want to make sure the victims of the tragedy are not forgotten by coming together to create a memorial.

“We’re hoping to be able to work with the library board and work with community members to hopefully create a monument or something out front of the building, so it still displays as a place that’s welcoming to our community members and a place that’s welcoming for children,” explained Lisa Pellegrino Spear with MainStreet Clovis.

The committee that wants to create a memorial is meeting later this week to look at the different options. They say they want children to be a big part of the process.