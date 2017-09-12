City to revamp signage at Albuquerque International Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might notice a few changes around the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The city also recently forked over a million dollars to revamp signage in the area, and that is just one of several projects that are underway at the Sunport.

According to city leaders, Mayor Berry first spotted the issue while driving to the Sunport.

He noticed the signs directing people where to go were in bad shape, faded and hard to read.

City leaders say without clear, legible signage, people might get confused. Not only that, but say it’s bad for business.

Chief of Staff Gilbert Montano says they used city funds to pay for the new signage and revenue money was designated for things like transit, golf, aviation and parking.

The city spent more than a million dollars for the new signs.

The city has also received two federal grants of $3.2 million for runway and taxiway improvements.

Officials say the money will help to extend both the life of the runway and the capacity and safety of the taxiway.

Another project is already underway at the Sunport, which started last year.

The $30 million renovations of the pre-security are inside the airport and are set to be finished late 2018.