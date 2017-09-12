Albuquerque organization launches first ‘Mural Fest’

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Downtown Albuquerque is in the middle of an artistic makeover.

Warehouse 508 launched its first annual Mural Fest on Tuesday. The organization, aimed at involving the youth in the arts while beautifying the city, is giving people the opportunity to witness the makeover.

“I had the idea for creating the Mural Festival because going out into our community — even though 10,000 youth walk through our doors — many citizens did not know who we were. So I wanted to have a nice exhibition and showcase all the great works that we do,” said J.P Eaglin, Warehouse 508 Director of Development.

Spectators can go to 11 locations throughout the city where 25 muralists will be painting. The Mural Fest runs through September 23.

