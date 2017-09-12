Albuquerque family’s online lemonade stand to benefit hurricane victims

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local family thought of a creative way to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

“Me and my brothers will be doing an online lemonade stand. Have you ever heard of that?” asked brothers, Jordan, Ethan and Noah.

The brothers are trying to raise $200 to benefit the victims of the two devastating hurricanes.

For a $2 donation, they will send you a hand written thank you letter and a packet for one cup of lemonade.

They are trying to double what they raised for earthquake victims in Nepal a couple of years ago. The boys say all donations will go directly to the Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief funds.

If you would like to help, click here. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s