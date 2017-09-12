Albuquerque family’s online lemonade stand to benefit hurricane victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local family thought of a creative way to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

“Me and my brothers will be doing an online lemonade stand. Have you ever heard of that?” asked brothers, Jordan, Ethan and Noah.

The brothers are trying to raise $200 to benefit the victims of the two devastating hurricanes.

For a $2 donation, they will send you a hand written thank you letter and a packet for one cup of lemonade.

They are trying to double what they raised for earthquake victims in Nepal a couple of years ago. The boys say all donations will go directly to the Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief funds.

If you would like to help, click here.