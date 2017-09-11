UNM to host Frida Kahlo exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is the first university to open a new international exhibit featuring rare photographs from a well-known painter.

UNM has a collection of more than 200 images from the cultural icon, Frida Kahlo.

The exhibit has been traveling around the world for the last five years.

It has been in Los Angeles and will leave to Canada after it stops at UNM.

The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will be in Albuquerque until December 2.