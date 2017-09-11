UNM to host Frida Kahlo exhibit

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is the first university to open a new international exhibit featuring rare photographs from a well-known painter.

UNM has a collection of more than 200 images from the cultural icon, Frida Kahlo.

The exhibit has been traveling around the world for the last five years.

It has been in Los Angeles and will leave to Canada after it stops at UNM.

The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will be in Albuquerque until December 2.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s