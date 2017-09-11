UNM first university to host international Frida Kahlo art exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico is the first university to host an international exhibit featuring rare photographs from a well-known painter.

“We thought this one was important because one everyone knows who Frida Kahlo is, so it would get a lot of attention. Also, the University of New Mexico Art Museum has one of the top photography collections in the country so the focus on photography we thought was also a good tie to our general programs throughout the year,” Arif Khan, director of UNM Art Museum.

The school’s art museum now has a collection of more than 200 images from cultural icon, Frida Kahlo.

The 200 images were selected from a collection of over 6,000 personal photographs taken by Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

“It presents a really unique insight into this iconic artist who is a larger than life personality. You get to see Frida as more of her day to day life normal person,” said Arif Khan, director of UNM Art Museum.

The exhibit has been traveling around the world for the last five years. It’s been in Los Angeles and will leave to Canada after its stop at UNM.

The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The “Frida Khalo- Her Photos” exhibit will be here through December 2.

