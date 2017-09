ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tramway Boulevard is closed southbound at San Rafael due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash around 2:20 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

**Tramway Blvd CLOSED southbound at San Rafael due to a pedestrian crash** — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) September 11, 2017