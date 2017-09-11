State Police Officer strikes bicyclist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating an accident involving one of their own.

They say an officer struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Lomas and San Pedro.

A spokesperson says that an officer was turning on San Pedro and the bicyclist was in the middle of the road.

She says that the bicyclist admitted to drinking and doing heroin Monday morning.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out but his injuries are minor.

The State Police Officer continued with the workday.

They say they will question the bicyclist further at the hospital.