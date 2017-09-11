State Police Officer strikes bicyclist

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating an accident involving one of their own.

They say an officer struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Lomas and San Pedro.

A spokesperson says that an officer was turning on San Pedro and the bicyclist was in the middle of the road.

She says that the bicyclist admitted to drinking and doing heroin Monday morning.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out but his injuries are minor.

The State Police Officer continued with the workday.

They say they will question the bicyclist further at the hospital.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s