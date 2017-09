ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants from around the state are preparing to fire up their grills and learn who can cook up the best green chile cheeseburger.

This year 12 restaurants will compete at the New Mexico State Fair.

The reigning champ Laguna Burger is not competing this year but Fuddruckers is back to try and reclaim their title from 2015.

The contest is Monday afternoon in the Agriculture Building.

This year Meteorologist Kristen Currie is one of the judges.