Silver Star Nation: Dallas beats New York in season opener 19-3

Eli Apple, Jason Witten
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Dallas Cowboys opened up their 2017 season by doing something they couldn’t do a year ago, beat the New York Giants. Dallas started their season off with a 19-3 win over New York.

In the 2nd quarter Dak Prescott would complete a pass to Jason Witten for 11 yards, and with that catch, Witten surpassed the great Michael Irvin for most receiving yards in Cowboys history with 11,906. Witten would finish with 59 reception yards and 1 TD in this win.

Ezekiel Elliot was also in full form on Sunday night. The second year running back was in the lineup after his six game suspension had been put on hold. Ezekiel Elliot would finish with 104 yards on 24 carries with no TD’s.

Dallas will now gear up to play in Denver taking on the Cowboys next Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

