Shots fired in wild Taos police chase

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday was a wild morning for deputies and officers in Taos after multiple chases with a stolen tow truck. There were multiple shots fired.

Taos police say they saw 22-year-old Corwynn Valencia driving a stolen wrecker carrying a stolen car that had been recovered earlier in the day.

A chase began. At one point, Valencia was cornered but then put the truck in reverse, crashing into several police cruisers.

Taos police say an officer shot at him but he kept going.

State police then joined in the chase. At another point, they say Valencia tried to run over deputies.

Officers fired again. Valencia eventually stopped when the tow truck stalled.

He was found with a gunshot to the hand.

Police say 9 vehicles were damaged and the chase spanned 10 miles.