September 11th Morning Rush: 3 New Mexico boys are safe after nationwide Amber Alert

1. A nationwide Amber Alert that began in New Mexico is over. Three Albuquerque boys are safe after authorities say they and their mother Laria Walker-Anderson walked into a California Sheriff’s Office Sunday night. Police say an alert resident spotted the car matching their vehicle’s description abandoned in the city of La Verne. Deputies say the mother was last seen heading west on I-40 after making threats that she would potentially harm herself and the children. BCSO is scheduled to hold a news conference later with more on what happened.

2. A nice start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky. Afternoon highs will jump back into the 70s, 80s and low 90s with plenty of sunshine overhead. Spotty to scattered storms will favor the Northern Mountains and southern Colorado, although, coverage and intensity will be limited.

3. Millions of people are waking up without power in Florida as now Tropical Strom Irma continues its march north toward the panhandle. The damage in the Florida Keys is extensive. Rescue crews will begin house to house searches Monday morning, looking for people who need help. Miami International Airport will be closed Monday due to significant water damage.

4. Monday marks 16 years since the September 11th attacks. Members of the Albuquerque community and firefighters will honor the 3,000 victims by climbing 110 stories which is the height of the World Trade Center in full bunker gear. The event begins at 8:46 a.m. at the Albuquerque Plaza Office Tower near 3rd and Tijeras.

5. The contest to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state is today. This afternoon 12 restaurants will compete at the New Mexico State Fair. The reigning champ, Laguna Burger is not competing this year but Fuddruckers is back to try and reclaim their title.

