Poll: Mayoral Debate, Who won?

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The KRQE 2017 Albuquerque Mayoral Debate was held on Monday September 11, 2017 at the UNM Continuing Education Auditorium. This was the first televised debate between the candidates moderated by Kent Walz and Dean Staley.

The candidates come from a wide range of backgrounds including recent graduate UNM Gus Pedrotty, community activist and entrepreneur Susan Wheeler-Deichsel, retired APD detective Michelle Garcia Holmes, County Commissioner Wayne Johnson, former Chairman of the Democratic Party Brian Colon, City Councilor Dan Lewis and State Auditor Tim Keller.

Mayoral candidate Ricardo Chaves was not in attendance.

The candidates were asked about the issues that matter most to the people of Albuquerque, including crime and the economy.

If none of the candidates get more than 50 percent of the vote, the two with the most votes will face off in November.