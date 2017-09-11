Poll: Mayoral Debate, Who won?

By Published: Updated:
KRQE Mayoral Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The KRQE 2017 Albuquerque Mayoral Debate was held on Monday September 11, 2017 at the UNM Continuing Education Auditorium. This was the first televised debate between the candidates moderated by Kent Walz and Dean Staley.

The candidates come from a wide range of backgrounds including recent graduate UNM Gus Pedrotty, community activist and entrepreneur Susan Wheeler-Deichsel, retired APD detective Michelle Garcia Holmes, County Commissioner Wayne Johnson, former Chairman of the Democratic Party Brian Colon, City Councilor Dan Lewis and State Auditor Tim Keller.

Mayoral candidate Ricardo Chaves was not in attendance.

The candidates were asked about the issues that matter most to the people of Albuquerque, including crime and the economy.

If none of the candidates get more than 50 percent of the vote, the two with the most votes will face off in November.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s