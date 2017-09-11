Political Expert: Fight for second place is key in mayoral race

By Published:
KRQE Mayoral Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 Albuquerque mayoral race is crowded, and UNM Political Science Professor Tim Krebs said there wasn’t a clear winner after Monday night’s first televised debate.

“If you consider the polls, the leading candidate is State Auditor Keller, and I don’t think he did any damage to himself at all in this debate nor do I think his opponents did any damage to him,” Krebs said.

A KRQE News poll showed Tim Keller leading in support with 22 percent of voters. However, even more people were still undecided.

If none of the candidates get more than 50 percent of the vote on October 3, the top two vote-getters will face off in November, which is why Krebs said the fight for second place is very important.

He also noted that, while candidates were critical and singled out the current police chief, Gorden Eden, they didn’t really come out strong or speak negatively about Mayor Richard Berry despite his administration dealing with a lot of the same issues the candidates were discussing, like crime and the economy.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s