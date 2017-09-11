Political Expert: Fight for second place is key in mayoral race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 Albuquerque mayoral race is crowded, and UNM Political Science Professor Tim Krebs said there wasn’t a clear winner after Monday night’s first televised debate.

“If you consider the polls, the leading candidate is State Auditor Keller, and I don’t think he did any damage to himself at all in this debate nor do I think his opponents did any damage to him,” Krebs said.

A KRQE News poll showed Tim Keller leading in support with 22 percent of voters. However, even more people were still undecided.

If none of the candidates get more than 50 percent of the vote on October 3, the top two vote-getters will face off in November, which is why Krebs said the fight for second place is very important.

He also noted that, while candidates were critical and singled out the current police chief, Gorden Eden, they didn’t really come out strong or speak negatively about Mayor Richard Berry despite his administration dealing with a lot of the same issues the candidates were discussing, like crime and the economy.