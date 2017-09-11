Police search for stolen trailer carrying casket with body inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle and a U-Haul trailer.

Sunday night around 4:15 a.m., a black 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV was stolen from the Residence Inn near Yale and Gibson. Attached to the SUV was an orange 5×8 U-Haul trailer.

Inside the U-Haul was a casket containing the body of the victim’s father-in-law.

A witness believes he saw the theft occur and observed the offenders arrive in a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.

If anyone has seen the Trailblazer and trailer, please call 911 immediately.